Miralem Pjanic sets Champions League target with Juventus ahead of Barcelona move

Incoming Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has hinted he wants to sign off with a Champions League win at Juventus, before joining Quique Setien’s side.

The Bosnian international agreed a deal to trade places with La Blaugrana star Arthur Melo on June 29, with the 30-year old staying on to complete the season in Turin.

However, whilst Melo has controversially refused to return to play for Barcelona, Pjanic picked up his fourth Serie A title, ahead of Maurizio Sarri’s side facing Lyon in the Champions League.

Pjanic posted a message on his Twitter account, reported via Mundo Deportivo, thanking Juventus fans, and confirming he wants to help the club win a first European title since 1996.

“Thinking about it makes me shiver, as my Serie A experience with Juventus comes to an end,” he posted.

“But it not time to say goodbye yet, I intend to stay here until August 23.”

— Miralem Pjanic (@Miralem_Pjanic) August 1, 2020

Però non è ancora il momento dei saluti, per quelli ho intenzione di aspettare il 23 agosto 🔥#FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve #Stron9er #Pjanist 🎹 pic.twitter.com/ydrcdCUy4r — Miralem Pjanic (@Miralem_Pjanic) August 1, 2020

The Champions League final is currently scheduled for August 23 at Benfica’s Estadio da Luz, as part of the competition’s reformatted single leg structure from the quarter finals onwards.

Juventus are currently trailing 1-0 on aggregate to Ligue 1 side Lyon, with Sarri’s side needing a strong performance in their August 7 second leg to reach the last eight.

If they do progress into the next round, the Italian giants will face the winners of Manchester City’s clash with La Liga champions Real Madrid.