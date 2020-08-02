Eder Militao ready to step in for Sergio Ramos against Manchester City

Real Madrid’s Eder Militao is confident he can play a key role as Sergio Ramos’ replacement in their crunch Champions League clash with Manchester City.

The Brazilian international will fill in for the suspended Ramos at the Etihad Stadium on August 7, as Zinedine Zidane’s side aim to overturn a 2-1 first leg last 16 defeat.

Militao has endured a mixed first season in the Spanish capital, however, the former Porto centre back told an exclusive interview with Diario AS that he is ready for the challenge ahead.

“This game is a great opportunity to show what I can do, and that I can be counted on in important games,” he said.

“Ramos will not play, and I will give my everything if I am selected.

“I am working hard in training, and I am confident I can do well.”

Ramos’ red card in the first leg rules him out of the game, however, as per a report from Marca, he will travel to Manchester with the rest of the squad.

Zidane’s primary injury concern ahead of the clash with Pep Guardiola’s side will be over veteran left back Marcelo.

The experienced full back is struggling with a thigh injury, with Ferland Mendy set to start in defence, alongside Militao, Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal.