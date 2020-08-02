Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu slams Arthur Melo disrespectful over Juventus move

Barcelona club president Josep Bartomeu has hit out at departing midfielder Arthur Melo, ahead of his summer move to Juventus.

The Brazilian agreed a five-year deal to join the Serie A champions on June 29, with Bosnian international Miralem Pjanic heading in the opposite direction.

However, the former Gremio star has not played for Quique Setien’s side since the move was confirmed, with the club citing a string of minor injuries as the reason for his constant omissions.

Melo has also come in for criticism following his rumoured unwillingness to return to Spain from Brazil, to play in Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Napoli.

Bartomeu told an exclusive interview with Diario Sport, reported via Football Italia, he was disappointed with the 23-year old and confirmed he will not play for the club again.

“We reached an agreement for him to complete the season here, in both league and Champions League games,” he said.

“He is an important player, and he should be here to help the team. But he has made the decision not to come back.

“This is an unacceptable act.

“This is why we are exploring our options, and will open up a case against him, as there is no justification for his absence.”

Melo is ineligible to feature for Juventus in their own Champions League tie with Lyon, and he is expected to join up with his new side at the end of August, ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.