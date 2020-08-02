Atletico Madrid eye Levante’s Aitor Fernandez as Antonio Adan replacement

Atletico Madrid could make a summer swoop for Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez, as Diego Simeone looks to boost his options ahead of the 2020-21 season.

First choice keeper Jan Oblak has been linked with a move to Premier League giants Chelsea, and back up stopper Antonio Adan looks set to leave on a free transfer.

Oblak’s departure remains unlikely, with Simeone determined to hang onto his star asset, but Adan disappointing time in Madrid looks set to end with a move to Primeira Liga side Sporting Lisbon.

That opens the door for a new understudy to Slovenian international Oblak, with reports from Marca claiming Simeone wants to bring in the highly rated Fernandez.

The 29-year old has played a key role for Paco Lopez’s side in 2019-20, establishing himself first choice at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia, and one of the best keepers in La Liga.

The main stumbling block to any potential deal could be Levante’s insistence on Atletico meeting Fernandez´s €30m release clause, as part of new contract only signed in November 2019.

However, with his role likely to be as a reserve option to Oblak, Simeone may be forced to look elsewhere for a cheaper option to replace Adan.