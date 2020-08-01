Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann return to Barcelona training ahead of Napoli clash

Barcelona pair Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann have returned to light training ahead of next week’s Champions League tie with Napoli.

Quique Setien’s side face the Serie A giants on August 8, with Griezmann’s first leg goal in Naples in February, giving them an away goal advantage ahead of the Camp Nou showdown.

Both players missed the end of the domestic campaign, with Griezmann aggravating a thigh injury, and Dembele sidelined since January.

However, as per reports from El Mundo Deportivo, both players completed a full session today, after training separately due to PCR Covid-19 testing restrictions.

Fellow French international Clement Lenglet is also set to line up against Genaro Gattuso’s side, after his own comeback from injury earlier this week.

Arturo Vidal will miss the game however, after the Chilean international was sent off in the first leg, with Samuel Umtiti, Jean-Clair Todibo and Ronald Araujo all rated as doubtful for Setien.