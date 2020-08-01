Man City move for Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto

Manchester City continue to push for a deal to land Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto this summer and have informed the Catalan club of their interest.

The details are outlined by the front page of Saturday’s edition of Diario Sport, which claims the English club have made their intentions clear for the player but the Spain international is happy at the Camp Nou.

The versatile midfielder debuted under current City boss Guardiola for the Blaugrana in the 2010/11 season and spent two campaigns under him in the first-team squad, with reports in June claiming he would only considering leaving the club to be reunited with the boss.

However, any exit appears to be increasingly complicated by the fact that Barcelona are considering selling Nelson Semedo this summer and there is no other option at right-back in the current first-team squad.

28-year-old Sergi Roberto is under contract at the Camp Nou – where he has spent the entirety of his professional career – until 2022, with his contract set to enter a crucial period later this year.

He has made 282 first-team appearances for the Blaugrana and despite naturally being a central midfielder, has often been deployed at right-back ahead of Semedo in recent seasons.

Sergi Roberto has played a prominent squad role in six La Liga titles, two Champions League titles and five Copa del Rey successes.