Dani Ceballos confirms Real Madrid future talks ahead of 2020-21 season

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has confirmed he will discuss his future at the club once the 2019-20 season is completed.

The Spanish international is currently on a season-long loan with Premier League side Arsenal, and he has been heavily linked with a permanent switch to the Emirates Stadium.

However, the former Real Betis star has consistently stated his preference to return to Spain, but he now looks set to keep his options open ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

“The situation is complicated, as Arsenal have an FA Cup final to play, and Real Madrid are in the Champions League,” he told an interview with El Pais.

“I will wait until everything is over, and sit down with Madrid to discuss the future.

“I have three years left on my contract there, and they will decide what they think is best for me.

“I will then make my decision on where is most convenient to play, and where I would be happiest.”

Ceballos previously looked set for a return to Madrid this summer, after falling out of former boss Unai Emery’s plans in the first half of the season.

However, the arrival of Mikel Arteta has breathed new life into his time in England, and the Basque coach wants to keep him in North London.

Real Madrid are rumoured to be open to a sale, if their €40m valuation is met by the Gunners, with Zinedine Zidane hoping to bring in new midfield options in the coming months.