Barcelona listening to offers for Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona are listening to offers for forward Ousmane Dembele this summer in order to raise funds for reinvestment, report Diario Sport.

It is reported that several clubs have already approached the Catalan giants regarding Dembele’s availability but no firm offer has yet been lodged to the club.

It follows on from Barcelona transfer news in Marca last month that Dembele was one of 12 first-team squad players who could be made available to other clubs this year.

The Blaugrana are said to remain confident Dembele can become a star but they are willing to cash-in on him should a suitable offer be made this summer due to their other attacking options.

It is claimed that the emergence of Ansu Fati this season has been a big reason for Dembele’s lack of prominence at the club aside from his injuries, with Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez among the other attacking options at present.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are among the clubs who may be interested in signing Dembele, whose stint at the Camp Nou has been ravaged by injuries.

Dembele has not featured for Barcelona’s first-team since November – and not at all under Quique Setien – due to long-term injuries while his fitness has blighted his time at the Camp Nou since his 2017 switch from Dortmund.

