Spanish FA recommend 24-team Segunda division, saving Deportivo and Numancia relegations

The Spanish FA have recommended that Spain’s Segunda division is increased by two teams for one season only to a 24-team league.

It follows the findings of the Competition Committee following the final day postponed match between Deportivo and Fuenlabrada, following a spate of positive Covid-19 tests of the visiting team.

The details are expanded upon in Marca, with Andreu Camps – the Secretary General of the Spanish FA – sending the letter to La Liga chief Javier Tebas, Sports Minister Irene Lozano and the presidents of Numancia, Deportivo and Fuenlabrada.

Such a decision would likely mean that Deportivo – who are yet to play their final game – and Numancia – who were relegated following the final day results – would be saved from demotion to Segunda B.

The suggestion solution of this from messy situation is that the teams who were adversely impacted by the events surrounding that suspended match in A Coruna be saved from relegation, with a 24-team Segunda division for one season only before reverting back to 22 teams of the 2021-22 campaign.

There remains mass confusion in the Segunda division including the participants and dates of the promotion playoffs to La Liga, with Elche tipped to be awarded sixth spot ahead of Fuenlabrada due to the likely scenario of the postponed match in A Coruna being awarded as a 3-0 home win.

Racing Santander and Extremadura had been relegated to Segunda B ahead of the final round of action.

