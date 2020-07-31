Real Madrid’s Reguilon makes Kia Joorabchian new agent amid Everton interest

Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon has made Kia Joorabchian his new agent to fuel speculation of a summer transfer move.

As outlined by Marca, the left-back is now part of the super agent’s list of clients which includes Philippe Coutinho, Willian, Riyad Mahrez and David Luiz.

The news comes on the same day that Sky Sports claim that Everton have tabled an £18m (€20m) bid for the player.

Reguilon started 21 matches for Los Blancos in the 2018/19 season and was tipped for a bright future at the club, with his levels of performance exceeding those of long-term first choice Marcelo.

However, the former Spain Under-21 international’s future was thrown into jeopardy with the arrival of Ferland Mendy from Olympique Lyonnais last summer.

Mendy’s arrival coincided with Zinedine Zidane’s return and the Frenchman was keen on retaining Marcelo, who had excelled for the side during his first stint at the helm.

Reguilon subsequently has spent the season on loan at Sevilla, where he has made 34 appearances across all competitions.

It is said by the latest report that there is interest from La Liga clubs in the left-back alongside teams from Germany, Italy and England monitoring his situation.