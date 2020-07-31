Real Madrid target French star Benoit Badiashile ahead of 2020-21 campaign

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a summer move for French teenage star Benoit Badiashile, after an eye catching campaign with AS Monaco.

The 19-year old has established himself as a key figure for the Ligue 1 giants in the last 18 months, earning rave reviews for his performances alongside Kamal Gilik.

Badiashile signed a new contract extension with Niko Kovac’s side in December 2019. committing his long term future to the club until 2024.

However, despite his contract situation at the Stade Louis II, as per reports from the front page of Friday’s edition of Diario AS, Zidane is confident of negotiating a deal.

Zidane is rumoured to be keen on ensuring his squad includes four centre backs at the start of the 2020-21 season, with Sergio Ramos set to sign a new contract extension in the coming weeks.

Veteran squad player Nacho Fernandez could potentially move on from the Santiago Bernanbeu this summer, leaving Ramos, Raphael Varane and Eder Militao as Zidane’s only options.

A move for Badiashile would increase the depth of the Los Blancos squad, with the report claiming Zidane has earmarked Badiashile as a long term replacement for fellow Frenchman Varane.