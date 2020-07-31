Real Madrid present new home and away shirts for 2020/21 season

Real Madrid have unveiled their home and away shirts ahead of the 2020/21 season.

⚪ OFICIAL | Las dos equipaciones del @realmadrid para la temporada 2020/21 🤔 ¿Te gustan? pic.twitter.com/K7HF3pAZgz — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) July 31, 2020

The main feature of the new home kit is the pink Adidas stripes on the side of the new home kit, which continues the club’s tradition of being predominantly white.

Pink also appears in the interior of the garment while it is also the colour which dominates the club’s away kit, which Marca claim will be the kit worn for the club’s next match – away at Manchester City in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie in England next month.

As is tradition for Madrid, the designs are kept relatively simple and in-line with the club’s historic kits with these shirts also notable for the v-necked shape of the neckline.

The club last had a pink away shirt in the 2014/15 season with the kits designed to keep players cool and dry during matches.