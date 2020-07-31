Charles Dias de Oliveira set for Eibar exit

Eibar striker Charles Dias de Oliveira is set to leave the club this summer, after failing to agree a new contract in the Basque Country.

The Brazilian forward has established himself as a key player for Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side following his arrival from Malage in 2017.

The former Celta Vigo attacker has finished as the club’s top scorer in the last three seasons, with 14 goals from 17 starts in 2018-19, and six goals in an injury disrupted 2019-20 campaign.

The 36-year old has reportedly been in constant negotiations over a new one-year deal, with the club rumoured to be keen on retaining him following the exit of Fabian Orellana.

But despite Eibar’s initial optimism over keeping Charles at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua, he now looks set to move on, as per reports from Marca.

Mendilibar is now likely to reenter the transfer market to sign a replacement ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga season.