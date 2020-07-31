Celta Vigo confirm new Brais Mendez contract until 2024

Brais Mendez has extended his contract with La Liga side Celta Vigo until 2024, after his current contract expired at the end of 2019-20.

The Galician-born midfielder came through the youth ranks at the Estadio Baladios between 2012 and 2017, before making his first team debut in the 2017-18 season.

He was a regular under former bosses Antonio Mohammed, Miguel Cardoso and Fran Escriba last season, but injuries disrupted his start to 2019-20.

He returned to the team under new boss Oscar Garcia, and as per reports from Marca, he has been rewarded with a new long-term contract.

OFICIAL 🚨 Brais Méndez amplía o seu contrato ata 2024: "Esta é a miña casa, estou moi feliz". 📝 https://t.co/YurfaLPK0V#Brais2024 #NovaPartida2021 pic.twitter.com/nTAh87crqS — RC Celta 💙 #NovaPartida2021 (@RCCelta) July 30, 2020

Garcia took over from Escriba in November 2019 and steered the club away from relegation danger in the second half of the season with a string of vital results.

The 47-year old initially signed a deal until the end of 2019-20, but he has recently committed his future to the club by penning a new two-year contract to remain in Galicia until 2022.