Barcelona unveil away kit for 2020/21 season

Barcelona have unveiled their new black and gold away shirt ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The shirt has been released with the motto the motto ‘The colours are within’, which is supposedly connected to the black kit meaning an absence of colour, as there is no alternative to their traditional Blaugrana home kit colours.

It is only the third predominantly black alternative kit in the club’s history, with the 2011/12 campaign having a black away kit and a similar design being in place for the third kit for the 2013/14 season.

This kit is different as it has stylish gold trimming around the collar and shirt sleeves, while the club’s crest, sponsor and Nike logo are all emblazened in gold.

The shirt and shorts have been made entirely of recycled polyester which has been obtained from recycled plastic bottles in a design which is thought to not only benefit the environment, but also to improve the performance of players.

The new Barcelona top is available to buy through the club’s website.