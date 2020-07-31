Barcelona set for Willian swoop following Chelsea exit

Barcelona are set to make a summer move for Chelsea forward Willian, with the Brazilian international’s contract expiring next month.

Willian is out of contract at Stamford Bridge, after failing to agree an extension with Frank Lampard’s side in recent weeks.

Premier League pair Arsenal and Tottenham have both been linked with a move for the former Shakhtar Donetsk star, but according to reports from Sky Sports, via Diario AS, Barcelona are now favourites to secure a deal.

The 31-year old has been a key player for the Blues following the restart of the Premier League, with Lampard’s side successfully securing a Champions League qualification place.

However, he has remained committed to his position of leaving the club, and Quique Setien’s side could be an ideal destination.

The report states the Catalan giants are confident of securing a deal, despite a new renewal offer from Chelsea and a big money contract tabled by David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF.