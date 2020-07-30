Villarreal reach deal to sign Real Madrid playmaker

Villarreal are on the verge of completing the signing of Real Madrid playmaker Oscar Rodriguez with ‘just a few fringes missing’ from the agreement, report Onda Cero.

The Spanish radio station claim that talks between the Yellow Submarine and Madrid are at an advanced stage with representatives of the player also holding productive talks with Villarreal and a personal agreement is said to be a formality.

The midfielder has spent the past two seasons on loan at Leganes but despite his fine form this season, was unable to prevent the club’s relegation to the Segunda this weekend.

The Spaniard was Lega’s top scorer this season with nine goals in 22 La Liga starts and a growing reputation for impressive performances and his eye for the spectacular – with multiple long-range strikes.

The Yellow Submarine appear to be an ideal candidate for signing Oscar as they need a new playmaker following the exit of Santi Cazorla to Qatari club Al Sadd.

Real Madrid transfer news this summer is expected to be dominated by player departures rather than summer arrivals, with Achraf Hakimi and Javi Sanchez – to Inter and Real Valladolid respectively – already sold.

Oscar is one of the highest rated midfielders in Spanish football and looks set to be the first signing for Villarreal since the appointment of Unai Emery last week.