Takefusa Kubo intent on becoming Real Madrid star

Japanese star Takefusa Kubo has spoken of his dream to become a star for Real Madrid in future years and his desire to impress in La Liga.

Kubo starred this campaign on a season-long loan deal at Real Mallorca, scoring four goals and providing five assists across 36 appearances – including 24 starts.

The Japanese teenager has now returned to Los Blancos following the conclusion of that temporary loan stint, although it is expected he will once again be loaned out for next season with Sevilla reportedly leading the race for his signature.

“My dream has always been to be one of the best players in the world and I will not stop working to achieve it,” Kubo is cited as saying by Diario AS.

“My goal has always been to play for Real Madrid. For that I work and do the best I can, even without knowing what will happen. I really like being able to play football in one of the best leagues in the world.”

Kubo was then asked on his style of play: “I like to receive the ball between the lines or in the middle, where there are more opponents, then try to be decisive.

“My dribbling technique is everything I have learned playing football so far and since I have many years left in my career, I have a lot of room for improvement.

“When I was little, I played a lot of football, from eight in the morning until dusk. I did not get tired. It is my passion and football has been a big part of my life since I was a child. I play football with the sole intention of improving.”

The attack-minded Kubo spent four years in the Blaugrana’s La Masia youth academy but had to leave the club in 2015 when Barcelona were sanctioned for signing underage players illegally.

Kubo, who has been nicknamed ‘the Japanese Messi’, then signed for FC Tokyo but he celebrated his 18th birthday last summer and was subsequently available to return to European football – with Madrid pouncing.