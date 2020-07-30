Real Betis negotiating for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Guaita

Real Betis are negotiating a deal to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and believe he will be their first signing of the summer.

Manuel Pellegrini is the new boss at Betis with the highly-respected Antonio Cordon appointed as the club’s sporting director and they are set to face a busy summer of rejuvenating the squad.

A report in Superdeporte now claims the former Valencia and Getafe shot-stopper has been identified by the club as a prime target, after a season in which Joel Robles and Dani Martin failed to convince as a long-term solution as the club’s number one.

Guaita is now into his final year of his deal at Palace, where he kept nine Premier League clean sheets last season and is even said to have garnered interest from Chelsea and Manchester City.

The 33-year-old is now said to be likely to return to La Liga this summer and Betis are confident he will be their first summer addition.