La Liga plan reduced Segunda playoffs amid Covid-19 cases

La Liga are studying the possibility of reducing the promotion playoffs from the Segunda division due to the outbreak of Covid-19 infections in squads involved.

The details are outlined by a report in Diario AS which claims that the matches – which are traditionally all played over two legs, including the final – will just be one game at each stage, while there is a consideration for playing all the matches at once venue.

Cadiz and Huesca have already been promoted from the second tier to La Liga ahead of next season but one place still remains, and there is said to be a deadline of 16 August for the third team to be confirmed.

None of the plans have been officially communicated to the clubs involved as the confusion and potential chaos carries on 10 days after the end of the regulation season.

Real Zaragoza suspended first-team training following confirmation of a positive test on Wednesday, as per El Mundo Deportivo while Almeria – who will play Girona at the semi-final stage of the playoffs – also confirmed a positive test the same day.

The news on Wednesday comes after Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz tested positive for the virus while Segunda club Fuenlabrada have 28 positive cases.

Zaragoza and Almeria are two of the three teams to be confirmed in the promotion playoffs to La Liga, with the playoffs already postponed due to the ongoing issue at Fuenlabrada.

Deportivo’s final day clash on Monday night at home to play-off chasing Fuenla was suspended after members of the visiting squad tested positive for coronavirus.

Elche ended the season in sixth spot but Fuenla sit one point behind with their postponed game now hanging in the balance, while the Madrid-based club even fear relegation for allegedly breaching Covid-19 protocol.