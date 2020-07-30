Elche to be confirmed as final playoff side as Fuenlabrada miss out

Elche are set to be confirmed as the fourth and final side in the Segunda promotion playoffs with Fuenlabrada missing out, following recommendations to the Spanish FA’s Competition Committee.

As per El Mundo Deportivo, it is now likely that Fuenlabrada’s final game of the season – which has not been played – will be called as a 3-0 home win for Deportivo La Coruna, who have already been relegated to Segunda B.

According to Ricardo Esteban Díaz Sánchez, the first positive case of Covid-19 for Fuenlabara was known on Saturday (two days before the match) and he states that “the information transferred was not transferred sufficiently in advance and was incomplete.”

The report adds: “Fuenlabrada started the trip to A Coruña, putting at risk the health of its staff and the match officials, who ate at the same hotel and had not been informed of anything that was happening.”

Fuenlabrada players – those who tested positive for Covid-19 – could leave their hotel in A Coruna tomorrow and return to Madrid should they now test negative for the virus, but they insist they still want to play the game.

Fuenla would require just one point from the fixture to leapfrog Elche back into the top six and claim a playoff semi-final spot against Real Zaragoza.

Real Zaragoza suspended first-team training following confirmation of a positive test on Wednesday, as per El Mundo Deportivo while Almeria – who will play Girona at the semi-final stage of the playoffs – also confirmed a positive test the same day.

Cadiz and Huesca have already been promoted from the second tier to La Liga ahead of next season but one place still remains, and there is said to be a deadline of 16 August for the third team to be confirmed.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Fuenlabrada even fear relegation for allegedly breaching Covid-19 protocol.