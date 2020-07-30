Bayern Munich offer first-team player to Barcelona

Bayern Munich have offered the versatile David Alaba to Barcelona and there is interest in a deal being done this summer, as per Diario Sport.

The Austrian international is out of contract at the Bavarian club next summer and they are now said to be offering him to potentially interested parties through intermediaries, as they attempt to cash-in on him this year rather than risk losing him on a free.

The 27-year-old has amassed 382 appearances for Bayern over the past but has not been involved quite as frequently this time round making just 32 appearances across the Bundesliga and Champions League, due to greater options in the Bayern squad.

Now it is said that the German champions do not believe the player is worth his contract demands, via agent Pini Zahavi, while his adaptability could be highly valued elsewhere.

Alaba’s deal at the Allianz Arena expires in the summer of 2021 and no contract talks have yet taken place so there is a window of opportunity which means he may be sold for a profit this summer.

The Austrian is also highly sought after due to his versatility in between defence and midfield, with Bayern deployed him at left back and central midfield this season.

Barcelona are seeking more competition for left-back Jordi Alba, with Junior Firpo underwhelming after joining from Real Betis last summer.

Alaba is thought to be available in the price range of €35m-40m.