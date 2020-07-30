Barcelona striker Suarez has no interest in leaving despite MLS interest

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is not interested in any possibility of leaving the Camp Nou this year amid interest from MLS side Inter Miami.

The interest from the American club, owned by David Beckham, was outlined in a report in Marca on Wednesday with the fact Suarez is out of contract at the Camp Nou next summer said to be a factor.

The former Liverpool frontman had reportedly been identified as the star name to lead the Miami-based project going into next year.

However, the front page of Thursday’s edition of Diario Sport claims the Uruguayan striker has no intention of listening to any offers and is intent on remaining at the Catalan giants.

The striker has netted 196 goals across 281 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014.

However, Barcelona transfer news this summer has focused on their interest in signing a new striker with Inter’s Lautaro Martinez prominently linked.