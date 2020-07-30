Barcelona Champions League tie with Napoli may be moved away from Camp Nou

The Champions League Round of 16 second leg between Barcelona and Napoli may be moved away from the Camp Nou due to fears on Covid-19 infection.

The second leg of the Round of 16 clash is scheduled to be played at the Camp Nou on 8 August, but the North Eastern region of Spain has had an upturn in cases of the virus in recent weeks.

Catalan radio station RAC1 now reports, via Diario AS, that the match – which will be played without any fans present – may be moved away from the Blaugrana’s home due to the spike in infections.

UEFA has approached the Health Department of the Generalitat in Catalonia to seek further assurances of the health of all participants ahead of the tie.

The report draws on news from Portugal that the stadiums of both Guimaraes and Porto are prepared to host the match if necessary, although there is still a strong expectation that there will be no requirement to change venues.