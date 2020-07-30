Atletico Madrid confident Chelsea cannot afford Oblak deal

Atletico Madrid are confident that Chelsea cannot afford to sign their goalkeeper Jan Oblak if they complete a deal for Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.

Oblak has a long-term deal in the Spanish capital through to 2023 with a whopping £120m release clause, which club president Enrique Cerezo appeared to confirm that the club would not negotiate upon.

Diario AS now claim their sources at Atleti indicate they are confident that the Blues will not be able to afford a deal to lure the Slovenian shot-stopper from the Spanish capital, with the potential arrival of Havertz adding to the concluded signings of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

Leverkusen ace Havertz is likely to cost upwards of €100m and Chelsea’s transfer potential is unlikely to be able to reach to afford both the German playmaker and the Atleti goalkeeper.

Reports from the British press claimed the West London club were pursuing a move for Oblak, who is widely regarded as one of the world’s elite goalkeepers.

The reports have claimed that out-of-favour Blues shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga could be offered as part of Chelsea’s offer for Oblak, but this latest stance from Atleti appears to indicate they will not contemplate any such offer.

Recent Chelsea transfer news has been centred on the Spanish goalkeeper’s future with Valencia linked with a move.

Atleti are highly unlikely to sanction a sale for Oblak, who is regarded among the world’s best goalkeepers and is vital for Diego Simeone’s side.