Sevilla player tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Europa League return

Sevilla have confirmed a member of their first-team squad has tested positive for coronavirus and is now in a period of quarantine.

The news comes eight days ahead of the Andalusian club’s scheduled Europa League Round of 16 clash against Roma, which initially had been postponed in March due to travel restrictions between Spain and Italy.

ℹ️ Comunicado oficial del Sevilla FC. — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) July 29, 2020

That was at the time when the pandemic had gripped Europe with football across the continent grinding to a halt.

However, it had been hoped that the Champions League and Europa League campaigns would be concluded throughout August, following La Liga’s successful completion earlier in July.

The affected Sevilla player is asymptomatic, in good health and is now in a period of isolation at home while the rest of the club’s staff will continue to be monitored.

The news comes after Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz tested positive for the virus while Segunda club Fuenlabrada have 28 positive cases.