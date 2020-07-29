Real Madrid sell young stars to Levante in double deal

Levante have reached to sign striker Dani Gomez (pictured) and winger Jorge De Frutos from Real Madrid in a double deal this summer.

As outlined by Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, a deal has been struck which will see both players – who were on loan in the Segunda division this season – move to the Valencia-based side.

Spain Under-21 international Gomez netted 11 goals and provided a further two assists for Tenerife last season while De Frutos, 23, made 17 appearances for Rayo Vallecano after a January loan move – netting twice and setting up another.

Gomez had joined Madrid’s youth system as an 11-year-old back in 2012 and starred for their Castilla side in recent seasons – netting 16 times in Segunda B, before earning his move to Tenerife last summer.

De Frutos only joined Los Blancos two years ago from Madrid-based Rayo Majadahonda, while he was primarily only ever expected to feature for Castilla before being sold for a profit.

No fees are mentioned in the report, but they are the latest player to exit Madrid after Achraf Hakimi and Javi Sanchez confirmed their moves to Inter and Real Valladolid respectively.

Image via Marca.com