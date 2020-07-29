Pablo Machin cancels China move amid links to Alaves job

Pablo Machin has broken his agreement with Chinese Super League club Qingdao Huanghai amid links of an imminent appointment at Alaves.

Previous reports claimed that Machin had an agreement in place to join the Far East club but he has now released a statement to confirm this move would no longer be taking place, citing ‘personal reasons’ while Marca say he is on the shortlist at Alaves.

Alaves are without a boss after interim coach Juan Muniz left the club at the end of the campaign, who himself had stepped in for the league’s remaining fixtures following the sacking of Asier Garitano.

The Basque club maintained their place in La Liga for next season and are now on the lookout for a new permanent coach.

Machin was famed for guiding Girona to their first ever promotion to the top-flight in 2017 and subsequently led them to a top-half finish using a well-drilled 3-5-2 formation.

He was then appointed at Sevilla but was dismissed in March last year following the club’s exit from the Europa League at the Round of 16 stage, while struggling in their aim of a top four league finish.

Machin then struggled at Espanyol this year – he replaced David Gallego early in the campaign but he himself was sacked before Christmas with the Catalan club mired in the relegation zone.