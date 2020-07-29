Man City in advanced talks to sign Valencia winger Torres

Manchester City are in advanced talks to complete the signing of winger Ferran Torres from Valencia in a deal worth €25m plus a further €10m in add-ons.

That is according to a report from Valencia-based journalist Hector Gomez, who claims talks between the player’s agent Jorge Mendes and City transfer chief Txiki Begiristain on Wednesday were productive.

🚨🚨Negociación muy avanzada en el día de hoy entre @valenciacf y @ManCity por @FerranTorres20 con interlocutores Txiki Beguiristáin y Jorge Mendes. 💰 25M€ más 10 en variables pic.twitter.com/8CKcnzsOw4 — Héctor Gómez (@Generaldepie_) July 29, 2020

It follows on from a report in Spanish radio station Cadena Ser and a report in Eurosport that City had already agreed personal terms with the player and only needed to close an agreed sum with Los Che.

🚨🦇 NOTICIA @SERDepValencia: ✈️ El Manchester City quiere cerrar ya el fichaje de Ferran Torres. 💰 Conversaciones avanzadas entre clubes. 🤝 Acuerdo TOTAL City-Ferran. ⏰ Ampliamos información 15:20https://t.co/xkBZMaRiu9 pic.twitter.com/eWOtJDn6KO — SER Deportivos Valen (@SERDepValencia) July 23, 2020

Torres is entering the final year of his contract at the Mestalla and thus his market value may be seen as particular value for a buying club this summer.

Leroy Sane has left the English side to join Bayern Munich and it is believed Torres – who has been a focus of Premier League transfer news this summer – has been identified as his replacement.

City are said to have offered their midfielder Yangel Herrera to Los Che after the Venezuelan starred in a loan stint with Granada this campaign.

Herrera played 36 matches for Granada, scoring two goals and handing out three assists to help the club qualify for European football for the first time.