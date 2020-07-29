Leganes named as Europe’s best financial run club as La Liga clubs fill top three

Leganes have been crowned as Europe’s best-run club financially, edging out Eibar and Celta Vigo to the title.

It follows research from Off The Pitch which analysed performance off the pitch from the top clubs across Europe’s major leagues in the 2019 calendar year.

The researched was based upon three key metrics – how well the club managed their operations and assets relative to their outstanding debt, their earnings before taxes and other deductions are taken into account, return on assets and equity ratio.

Lega’s four-year stint in La Liga came to an end this month with relegation to the Segunda, with the club’s Primera status ended on the final day and ironically it was Celta – who finished third on this list – scrapping to survival in their place.

Eibar are now in their sixth season in the top flight of Spanish football and rank second in this list, with no other Spanish club named in the top ten.

Ajax, Borussia Dortmund, Burnley, Atalanta, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Napoli complete the top list.