Leeds United plot summer move for Girona striker Stuani

Leeds United are back in the Premier League and have made Girona striker Cristhian Stuani a transfer target.

The Uruguayan striker previously spent two years in English football with Middlesbrough between 2015 and 2017, netting 16 goals in 68 appearances before moving to the Catalan side in 2017.

Stuani has been prolific for Girona in the three seasons since, amassing 69 goals including 40 across two La Liga campaigns and a further 29 this season in Spain’s second tier.

A report in 90mins.com now claims that Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has requested that the club pursue a move for the striker this summer as he aims to bolster his attacking options.

Last summer, Stuani penned a new contract which takes him through until the summer of 2023 with Girona, which reportedly contains a €20m release clause.

Stuani has previously been mentioned in Barcelona transfer news and he could be set for an exit from Girona – who are in the promotion playoffs to La Liga – should they not secure a place in the top-flight next season.