Five Spanish clubs confirm players have Covid-19 putting matches in doubt

Five Spanish clubs have now confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 in their first-team squads to potentially play havoc with the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign.

Real Zaragoza have suspended first-team training following confirmation of a positive test on Wednesday, as per El Mundo Deportivo.

That followed confirmation from Sevilla that a first-team player had tested positive and was now self-isolating while Almeria also confirmed a positive test on Wednesday.

The news on Wednesday comes after Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz tested positive for the virus while Segunda club Fuenlabrada have 28 positive cases.

Zaragoza and Almeria are two of the three teams to be confirmed in the promotion playoffs to La Liga, with the playoffs already postponed due to the ongoing issue at Fuenlabrada.

Deportivo’s final day clash on Monday night at home to play-off chasing Fuenla was suspended after members of the visiting squad tested positive for coronavirus.

Elche ended the season in sixth spot but Fuenla sit one point behind with their postponed game now hanging in the balance, while the Madrid-based club even fear relegation for allegedly breaching Covid-19 protocol.

As yet, there is no clear indication as to how the promotion playoffs will be concluded with El Mundo Deportivo detailing how Spanish football is ‘cornered’ by the outbreak.

Sevilla and Real Madrid are both expected to compete in European competition next month and the clubs will be keen to ensure no more positive cases are recorded, potentially throwing the scheduled matches into chaos.