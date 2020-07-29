Ferran Torres agrees five-year Man City contract, Valencia to sell for initial €23m

Multiple sources now report winger Ferran Torres will join Manchester City on a five-year contract with Valencia receiving an initial transfer fee of €23m (£20.9m).

The deal is said to be worth a potential total of €35m (£31.8m) after add-ons have been factored in, as Torres becomes the first City signing of the summer.

Advanced talks between Man City and Valencia for Ferran Torres. Personal terms agreed until June 2025. The agreement is now close. 🔵 #MCFC #ManCity #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2020

Talks ongoing between Valencia and @ManCity over Ferran Torres. Not done yet but City hopeful. Is going to be around 23m Euros (£20.8m) plus add-ons. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 29, 2020

Torres is entering the final year of his contract at the Mestalla and thus his market value has been significantly reduced, with Los Che keen to avoid the potential of losing the player as a free agent next summer.

Leroy Sane has left the English side to join Bayern Munich and it is believed Torres – who has been a focus of Premier League transfer news this summer – has been identified as his replacement.

City are said to have offered their midfielder Yangel Herrera to Los Che after the Venezuelan starred in a loan stint with Granada this campaign.

Herrera played 36 matches for Granada, scoring two goals and handing out three assists to help the club qualify for European football for the first time.

Reports claim that there still needs to be one non-EU spot at the Mestalla freed up in order of this part of the deal to be processed, but Brazilian central defender Gabriel Paulista is expected to gain Spanish citizenship this year, which would allow this deal to go through.