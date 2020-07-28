Real Madrid to sell squad players ahead of 2020-21 campaign

Real Madrid will look to sell a host of squad players ahead of their La Liga title defence in 2020-21, with up to five back up players potentially leaving.

Defender Achraf Hakimi has already joined Serie A giants Inter Milan in a €40m deal, following his two year loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, with Javi Sanchez agreeing a move to Real Valladolid.

However, according to the front page of Tuesday’s edition of Diario AS, Zinedine Zidane wants to generate over €100m in sales.

Borja Mayoral, Oscar Rodriguez, Mariano Diaz and Sergio Reguilon could be amongst those on the way out of the Santiago Bernabeu, with their first team opportunities restricted.

Mayoral has spent the last two season on loan at Levante, with Getafe reportedly eyeing a move for him.

Rodriguez and Reguilon have impressed on loan at Leganes and Sevilla respectively in 2019-20, and the pair will attract transfer speculation, but finding a buyer for Diaz will be a challenge for Zidane.