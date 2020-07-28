Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz tests positive for Covid-19 and will not play Champions League game against Manchester City

A Real Madrid player has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not feature against Manchester City in next month’s second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie.

The details are outlined in a report from Spanish radio station Onda Cero, which claims that the player’s results were confirmed today and he has now entered a period of self-isolation and quarantine, with Deportes Cuatro then identifying the player as Mariano Diaz.

🚨Un jugador del @realmadrid ha dado POSITIVO por Covid-19!! *Está CONFINADO en su casa y por supuesto NO ha entrenado hoy. Se pierde el partido contra el Manchester City Via Fernando Burgos #Radioestadio pic.twitter.com/7nbk80z4Lf — Radioestadio (@Radioestadio) July 28, 2020

The player was not named by the original report and there is no confirmation from the club as yet, but such an outcome will raise question marks over the protocol that football clubs are undertaking to ensure the virus does not spread.

Dominican striker Mariano has not started a game in any competition this season – with just four fleeting substitute appearances, although he did clinch an El Clasico victory over Barcelona with a late second goal, moments after coming on.

He has been a peripheral figure across his two seasons at Madrid since his 2018 return from Lyon and was not expected to feature against Man City.