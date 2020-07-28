Ousmane Dembele back for Barcelona in Champions League

Star forward Ousmane Dembele is back in first-team training for Barcelona and is available for selection for the upcoming Champions League action.

As per Marca, Dembele is now back training with his teammates and has also tested positive for Covid-19, along with all other members of Barcelona’s squad.

Dembele has not featured for Barcelona’s first-team since November – and not at all under Quique Setien – due to long-term injuries while his fitness has blighted his time at the Camp Nou since his 2017 switch from Dortmund.

The France international – who has been plagued by injuries since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 – pulled up in the 25th minute of the clash against his former club Borussia Dortmund in late November and has not featured since.

A muscular injury in his right thigh ruled the forward out for two months but upon his return to training in early February he suffered a fresh setback.

That had appeared to rule him out of the 2019-20 campaign but the three-month break in football due to the virus pandemic has allowed him to return for August’s Champions League action.

The Blaugrana face Napoli in their Round of 16 second leg tie at the Camp Nou and could potentially have three more fixtures in the competition.

