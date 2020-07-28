Lazio in talks to sign Man City star David Silva

Italian club Lazio are in negotiations to sign Manchester City star David Silva when he leaves the English side next month.

The Spanish playmaker is drawing the curtain on his decade-long stay in Manchester after next month’s Champions League games are completed.

Diario AS report how Serie A outfit Lazio are now in negotiations for the former Spain international at the specific request of coach Simone Inzaghi, and they are trying to persuade him to join them ahead of a move to Dubai.

Football Italia report how Silva – who scored six goals and provided 11 assists for City this term – reportedly had dinner with Lazio director of sport Igli Tare.

Previous reports had linked Silva to La Liga duo Valencia and Real Betis next season, but it now appears he will not return to Spain just yet.

The 34-year-old has amassed 434 appearances for City, scoring 77 goals, providing 137 assists and winning four Premier League titles after joining from Valencia in 2010, but is out of contract this summer.

The playmaker has retired from international duty but won a notable 125 caps for La Roja, scoring 25 goals and winning three major tournaments – winning two European Championship crowns alongside the 2010 World Cup.

A product of Valencia’s youth system, Silva played for Los Che across six seasons and also enjoyed loan spells at Eibar and Celta Vigo.