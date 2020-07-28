Fuenlabrada fear relegation after Covid-19 outbreak

Spanish second division club Fuenlabrada fear they may be relegated as they must give evidence to the Competition Committee regarding the outbreak of Covid-19 and protocol followed.

As outlined by Marca, Hugo Fraile, his agent Rodrigo Fernández Lobelle, the club’s manager José Ramón Sandoval, Fuenla president Jonathan Praena and the team doctor Juan Manuel Blanco have all been called to give evidence.

The evidence will be given by the individuals electronically on Wednesday and it is possible that the Competition Committee may reach a decision as early as Thursday.

Whilst the club’s relegation is an extreme outcome, it is said to be a possibility that is growing stronger – although the club could potentially sue for up to €8m in lost TV rights.

Last week, the club confirmed they had a total of 28 Covid-19 cases while defender Chico Flores has now left hospital after being admitted following his positive case.

Deportivo A Coruna’s final day clash on Monday night at home to play-off chasing Fuenla was suspended after members of the visiting squad tested positive for coronavirus.

The uncertainty surrounding the situation has continued this week with confirmation that the promotion playoffs were being postponed until confirmation of the final participant, with Fuenla’s clash at Depor – now not taking place – with Elche instead finalising their top six spot.