Atletico Madrid president rules out exit of goalkeeper Oblak amid Chelsea interest

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has ruled out the possibility that Chelsea will sign the club’s goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Reports from the British press claimed the West London club were pursuing a move for the Slovenian shot-stopper, who is widely regarded as one of the world’s elite goalkeepers.

Oblak has a long-term deal in the Spanish capital through to 2023 with a whopping £120m release clause, which they are unlikely to negotiate upon.

“I always say that Oblak has a contract with Atlético and is the best goalkeeper in the world. It is not strange that he has offers from other great teams such as Atletico,” Cerezo said, in quotes carried by Marca.

When pushed on the future of the goalkeeper and if any move could materialise this summer, Cerezo added: “I say the same as I always do. Oblak has a contract here, he is an Atleti player – period.

“Oblak is a magnificent player and there is nobody better than him in this position right now.”

The reports have claimed that out-of-favour Blues shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga could be offered as part of Chelsea’s offer for Oblak, but this latest stance from Atleti appears to indicate they will not contemplate any such offer.

Recent Chelsea transfer news has been centred on the Spanish goalkeeper’s future with Valencia linked with a move.

Atleti are highly unlikely to sanction a sale for Oblak, who is regarded among the world’s best goalkeepers and is vital for Diego Simeone’s side.