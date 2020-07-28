Atletico Madrid plan to sign Wolves striker Rafa Mir

Atletico Madrid have made Wolves striker Rafa Mir a transfer target in this summer transfer window, report Marca.

Atleti’s sporting director Andrea Berta had been monitoring the player since his days in the youth teams at Valencia – where he was prolific in Segunda B.

Mir joined English club Wolves in the summer of 2018 in a €2m deal from the Mestalla, but played just four matches for the club – starting only once.

The striker has subsequently had loan stints at Las Palmas, Nottingham Forest and, most recently, at Huesca – his nine goals in just ten Segunda starts helped fire them to the second division title and promotion to La Liga.

That run of form has made him highly sought after amongst clubs in La Liga and Los Rojiblancos are said to be leading interest in the striker.

Mir is now aged 23 and his future appears more likely to lie in Spain than at Molineux.