Valencia eye move for Real Mallorca star Martin Valjent

New Valencia boss Javi Gracia could make Real Mallorca defender Martin Valjent one of his first signings at the Estadio Mestalla.

The former Watford manager was confirmed as Los Che head coach today, following the sacking of Albert Celades in June, with Salvador ‘Voro’ Gonzalez Marco taking caretaker charge.

Gracia is expected to be given a sizeable transfer budget to work with ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, and reports from Mundo Deportivo claim Valjent could be a key target.

The Slovakian international joined Vicente Moreno’s side permanently at the start of the 2019-20, after playing a vital role on loan in their 2019 promotion from the Segunda Division.

However, following Mallorca’s immediate relegation, the 24-year old is likely to want to remain in the top-flight.

Valencia could face competition for Valjent from Espanyol, who have also suffered relegation, but their La Liga status should give Los Che the vital edge.

Valjent has two years left to run on his contract at Mallorca, but he could be available for a rumoured fee of €2.5m.