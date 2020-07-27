Real Madrid Plan to Raise €180m in Quickfire Player Sale ad Betting Markets Hot Up

Real Madrid plan to raise €180m in a quickfire player sale this summer with Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Dani Ceballos and Luka Jovic among the priority exits.

The details are outlined by Marca who described the situation as ‘Operation Exit’ at Los Blancos, who are hopeful of raising funds in players who are no longer in the plans of boss Zinedine Zidane.

There has been widespread speculation in Real Madrid transfer news that Madrid will be focusing this transfer window on selling players rather than adding to their squad.

Bale, 31, has only scored two goals in La Liga this season and none since the 2-2 draw at Villarreal in early September, finding himself a fringe figure this campaign.

The Welshman has been a peripheral figure at Los Blancos this season and had been an unused substitute for five successive games before being left out of the matchday squad entirely in the final game against Leganes on Sunday.

Indeed, Bale has been in the headlines for his actions as a substitute recently – appearing to be sleeping during the win over Alaves while mimicking to be using binoculars from the stands in this week’s triumph over Granada.

Maybe that’s the reason why, when viewing his transfer odds, Paddy Power are granting him the not so honourable yet promising odds of 2/1 to not sign or agree to a contract with any other club after this transfer. A shame for Bale but perhaps an opportunity for hopeful punters looking for interesting bets.

Ceballos has recently claimed he wants to join Arsenal in a permanent deal this summer and the latest report claims Madrid plan to raise between €30m-35m for his sale. Online bookmakers have also suggested increasing odds for Ceballos’s transfer to Juventus, however the marked price of €40m is probably the reason why the odds for this possible transfer have dramatically gone down.

James is said have multiple suitors but Portuguese club Benfica have emerged as candidates for his signature with agent Jorge Mendes set to play a huge role in finding his next club. He does have possible odds set up already for a transfer to a club in the UK, although these odds are not very high. A few possibilities grant him odds of 9/1 to sign up to Arsenal or Wolves, and 11/1 odds to sign up to Everton this next season. We wouldn’t hold our breath with any of these bets.

Hertha BSC and Monaco – coached by former Frankfurt boss Niko Kovac – are said to be leading the race for out-of-favour Madrid striker Jovic, who looks set to leave the Spanish capital just one year after his arrival. Since the clubs have only recently started showing interest in Jovic, there are no set betting odds for this happening yet. We will have to wait for the table to update with probable odds for a transfer to Germany to take place.

Oscar Rodriguez is returning to Madrid this summer following two seasons on loan at Leganes and reports suggest he will move to Villarreal in a deal worth €20m, although Milan are also said to be keen on his signature.

There is interest in central defender Jesus Vallejo, who is said to have suitors in Germany while Granada are also interested in the player, valued at €15m.

With the domestic La Liga season now completed, focus is now turning to the transfer market both for news and in the betting markets, with sign up Bonus Comparison likely to be of particular interest in this regard.

The markets will focus on which clubs are possible destinations for the Madrid stars, who are set to be in high demand and generate a great level of interest.

Mariano Diaz and Brahim Diaz are among the others who Madrid are said to be hopeful of offers for, as they have had only peripheral roles at the club under Zidane.

Madrid have already confirmed the sales of Achraf Hakimi (€40m to Inter) and Javi Sanchez (Real Valladolid, €3m).