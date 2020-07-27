Real Madrid linked with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde

New La Liga champions Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Sevilla centre back Jules Kounde this summer.

Los Blancos are reportedly looking for a new defender to boost their options next season, with Eder Militao enduring a mixed first season in Spain in 2019-20, and Sergio Ramos turning 35 next year.

Reports from ESPN claim Zinedine Zidane has been monitoring the French U21 international after an eye-catching first season at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The 21-year old joined Julen Lopetegui’s side in a €27.5m deal from Ligue 1 club Bordeaux, establishing himself as Diego Carlos’ regular central defensive partner.

Zidane is unlikely to be in the market for many big name signings this summer, due to the financial restrictions as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sevilla are unlikely to be open to selling Kounde, particularly with Carlos a reported target for Premier League champions Liverpool, and Real Madrid may be quoted around €35m to secure a deal.