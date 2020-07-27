Rayo Vallecano request Elche pre-playoff game amid Segunda chaos

Rayo Vallecano have requested a special one-off match against Elche to determine which sides is awarded the final promotion playoff spot in Spain’s Segunda division.

Elche have had the final playoff spot confirmed with Fuenlabrada unable to play their final match of the season against Deportivo La Coruna, after members of the visiting squad tested positive for coronavirus.

The uncertainty surrounding the situation has continued this week with confirmation that the promotion playoffs were being postponed until confirmation of the final participant.

It has subsequently been confirmed that Fuenla will not be afforded the chance of playing their game, in which they only required one point to leapfrog Elche back into sixth.

Rayo missed out on the final day after being held to a draw, but Marca now highlight how they argue that the circumstances and competition were altered as Fuenla did not play their scheduled game and the state of play was altered for all teams.

Three of the four playoff sides have previously been confirmed – Real Zaragoza, Almeria and Girona, with the latter two definitely facing each other in the semi-final.