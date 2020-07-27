Milan lead the race to land Espanyol star Marc Roca

Milan are leading the race for Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca and have held preliminary talks of a summer transfer.

The details are outlined in El Mundo Deportivo which claims the midfielder’s future was discussed in the Rossoneri’s meeting for Barcelona-owned full-back Emerson Royal last week.

Roca has a €40m release clause at the RCDE Stadium but following the club’s relegation to the Segunda division it is likely that they will accept offers well below this value.

Indeed, last year Bayern Munich tabled an offer of €18m for the star but saw this rejected on the premise that both Mario Hermoso and Borja Iglesias were sold last summer, but the club are likely to be receptive to similar amounts this time round.

A star at Under-21 level with Spain, it is widely thought that Roca will be a part of the senior national team in the coming years and he started 33 league games for Espanyol this season.

The central midfielder has only made 123 first-team appearances for the Catalan club but has been widely praised for his technical ability, positional sense and leadership qualities.

The Premier League is another possible destination for the Spaniard.