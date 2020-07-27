La Liga president Javier Tebas rules out resignation

La Liga president Javier Tebas has ruled out the possibility of resigning from his position following allegations about his personal involvement with Fuenlabrada.

It follows reports last week that Tebas was considering his position as chief of the league following reports of not declaring a conflict of interests, with it said that he was personally hurt by the involvement of his family, as his son was also on the board of directors at second tier Fuenla.

However, Tebas has now come out fighting and declared he has no intention of walking away and insists that there has been no wrongdoing from his or the organisation, whilst claiming that many others are intent on seeing him forced out.

🗣️ @Tebasjavier, presidente de @LaLiga 🎣 “Cuando hay una oportunidad van a la cacería, pero llevan muchos años y aún no me han cazado” ⚖️ “Los tribunales han dado la razón siempre a @LaLiga” 🔚 “No me he planteado la dimisión” pic.twitter.com/VkjAEEiuyQ — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) July 27, 2020

“I have not considered resigning,” Tebas said, as cited by Cadena Cope.

“When there is an opportunity for people to hunt then they go hunting, but I have been here for many years and they still have not successfully hunted me.

“The courts have always sided with La Liga.”

Tebas asked Segunda club Fuenlabrada for €130k for providing ‘legal advisory services’ in 2018, as reported by El Diario, which he had not declared.

Previously, the league chief had declared that two years earlier his son had entered onto the board of directors at the club – then in Segunda B, and outside La Liga’s jurisdiction.

Tebas was elected to the presidency of La Liga in 2013 and is now in his third term as league chief.