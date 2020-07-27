Getafe set for Valencia-based training camp ahead of Inter Milan clash

Jose Bordalas will take his Getafe squad on their usual pre-season training camp ahead of their Europa League clash with Inter Milan on August 5.

Getafe have based themselves in the Valencian town of Oliva as part of pre-season preparations in recent years, however, this will be a shorter stint ahead facing Antonio Conte’s side, as per reports from Marca.

The game has been switched to a single leg format, as part of a UEFA directive to reduce the amount of games played during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The game will take place at Schalke 04’s Veltins-Arena, with all remaining games played in Germany, with matches split between Cologne, Gelsenkirchen, Duisburg and Dusseldorf.

Bordalas will be without defender Raul Garcia against Inter, but Jaime Mata and Marc Cucurella should be fit to play.

Getafe narrowly missed out on a Europa League spot following a poor run of form at the end of the La Liga season, as Bordalas’ side finished 8th.

However, if they win the Europa League, Getafe will leapfrog their rivals and join the 2020-21 Champions League group stages.