Eusebio Di Francesco rejects Alaves switch from Sampdoria

Sampdoria boss Eusebio Di Francesco has reportedly rejected the chance to take over the vacant managerial job at Alaves.

The Basque club sacked Asier Garitano at the start of July following a poor run of form at the restart of the 2019-20 campaign.

Juan Ramon Lopez Muniz was appointed as a caretaker boss following the departure of Garitano, with the club narrowly avoiding relegation to the Segunda Division.

Muniz is not reportedly being considered for the role on permanent basis, with a shortlist being drawn up to take over ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

According to reports from Sport Italia, via Football Italia, Di Francesco has been approached to take over at the Estadio Mendizorrotza, but the Italian has rejected the offer.

The former AS Roma boss is reportedly being targeted by Serie A sides Torino, Cagliari and Fiorentina, after an eye catching season with Sampdoria.

Alaves are likely to turn their attention to the domestic market, with a new boss likely to be appointed from Spain.