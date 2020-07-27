Barcelona target Pau Torres as Eric Garcia alternative ahead of 2020-21

Barcelona could make a summer move for Villarreal defender Pau Torres, if Manchester City reject their advances for Eric Garcia.

La Blaugrana have been linked with a host of defensive targets in recent weeks, with doubts lingering over the long term future of Samuel Umtiti, and Gerard Pique turning 34 next season.

Torres has popped up on Arsenal’s radar, however, reports from Mundo Deportivo claim the chance to remain in La Liga could tip the balance in Barcelona’s favour.

Spanish international Torres is under contract at El Madrigal until 2024, however, his current deal includes a €50m release clause.

City are likely to block any initial efforts for rising star Garcia, with boss Pep Guardiola set to promote him as Aymeric Laporte’s first choice defensive partner next season.

Despite a likely rebuff from the Premier League giants, a separate report from MD claims Barcelona will wait until January 2021 to test City’s resolve on Garcia once again.