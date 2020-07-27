Arthur Melo refuses to rejoin Barcelona for Champions League games

Midfielder Arthur Melo is refusing to return to Barcelona for their Champions League fixtures and the club will take action for breach of contract.

//POR SI LES INTERESA//@arthurhromelo está negociando con el Barça desligarse ya del club ante la falta de oprtunidades y de minutos. En breve, más info en @espnfc @ESPNDeportes — moisESPN (@moillorens) July 27, 2020

The details are outlined by a report in Diario Sport who say the Brazilian – who will join Juventus at the end of the season – had previously told the Blaugrana he had no intention of returning to the club once the league season ended.

Arthur has now followed through with the threat and has not returned to the club’s facilities on Monday, in what is now being viewed as a breach of contract as the club refused to allow him permission to stay in Brazil.

Arthur travelled to Ibiza following the conclusion of the league campaign and later travelled back to his own nation, and despite the Catalan club warning him that not returning would involve serious consequences, he has decided not to return.

Quique Setien’s side face Napoli in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie next month and could potentially have four matches in the competition.